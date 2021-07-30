Ashoka Buildcon spurts after new order win

-
-
Ashoka Buildcon gained 3.41% to Rs 109.25 after the EPC company won the contract for development of existing Grand Port Hospital to 600 beds super speciality hospital.
The company will also construct a medical college with residential quarters of Zodiac Healotronics. The project is to be completed in the space of 60 months. The accepted EPC contract value of the project is Rs 600 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
