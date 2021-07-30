KEC International gains after multiple order win

KEC International gained 1.07% to Rs 433.80 after the EPC company secured new orders of Rs 1,503 crore across its various businesses.

The business secured orders of Rs 866 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Africa, and the Americas.

Meanwhile, the company secured Rs 321 crore in railways business. The scope of railway orders include overhead electrification, semi high-speed rail for speed upgradation and port connectivity.

The civil business secured orders of Rs 176 crore for infra works in the Metals & Mining, Data Centre and FMCG segments in India. While, the cables business has secured orders of Rs 140 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, Our order book continues to grow with orders secured across business verticals. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 4,000 crores with a strong growth of over two times vis-vis last year.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

