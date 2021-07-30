Volumes spurt at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd notched up volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73123 shares

Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2021.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd notched up volume of 10.54 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73123 shares. The stock slipped 0.31% to Rs.339.45. Volumes stood at 31871 shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd notched up volume of 45.89 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.62% to Rs.136.05. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.96% to Rs.1,228.75. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 5613 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1469 shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.2,097.50. Volumes stood at 2601 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51843 shares. The stock rose 7.37% to Rs.2,038.85. Volumes stood at 60362 shares in the last session.

