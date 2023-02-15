Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.93% to Rs 25.91 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (East) reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.9132.77 -21 OPM %27.7917.39 -PBDT7.635.55 37 PBT6.710.68 887 NP5.01-0.79 LP
