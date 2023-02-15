Biocon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 2941.10 croreNet loss of Biocon reported to Rs 41.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 187.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 2941.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2174.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2941.102174.20 35 OPM %20.0220.28 -PBDT547.00474.60 15 PBT245.90268.90 -9 NP-41.80187.10 PL
