Business Standard

Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 740.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 11.23 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 740.30% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.2310.84 4 OPM %100.0020.02 -PBDT11.262.14 426 PBT11.261.34 740 NP11.261.34 740

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:55 IST

