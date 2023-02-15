Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 740.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 11.23 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 740.30% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.2310.84100.0020.0211.262.1411.261.3411.261.34

