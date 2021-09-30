Asian Paints, Berger Paints extend losses on firm crude oil prices

Asian Paints and Berger Paints India declined for the four straight session amid rising crude oil prices.

Asian Paints was down 2.36% at Rs 3243.65. The stock fallen 5.81% in four consecutive sessions.

Berger Paints India was down 1.22% at Rs 807.05. The stock fallen 3.95% in four consecutive sessions.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2021 settlement rose 36 cents or 0.46% to $78.45 a barrel. The contract has risen 7.48% so far in September 2021.

Higher crude oil increases input costs for paint companies, which use crude derivatives.

