Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 41.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares

Indian Overseas Bank, Supreme Industries Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 September 2021.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 41.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.63% to Rs.124.85. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank witnessed volume of 682.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.71% to Rs.23.05. Volumes stood at 90.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76634 shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.2,317.90. Volumes stood at 32289 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd notched up volume of 236.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.83% to Rs.204.40. Volumes stood at 106.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra registered volume of 405.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.16% to Rs.20.20. Volumes stood at 84.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)