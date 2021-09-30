Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 5000 cr to scale up data centre biz

The investment will triple Nxtra by Airtel's installed capacity to over 400 MW to meet the surging demand and consolidate its network leadership.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday unveiled a refreshed brand identity 'Nxtra by Airtel' for its data centre business and outlined investment plans to significantly scale up its data centre network to serve the requirements of India's fast growing digital economy.

Nxtra by Airtel plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to further scale up its network of hyperscale and edge data centres. This will include new data centre parks in key metro cities.

Nxtra currently operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres located strategically across India and manages critical submarine landing stations. It offers secure and scalable integrated solution to global hyperscalers, large Indian enterprises, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

With 5G around the corner, the Indian data centre industry is expected more than double its installed capacity from an approximate 450 MW to 1074 MW by 2023, the company said in a statement.

The telco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in Q1 FY21. Total revenues increased by 15.3% YoY to Rs 26,854 in the first quarter.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 474 mln customers in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Shares of Bharti Airtel were up 0.18% at Rs 695.20. The stock hit a high of Rs 709.85 and a low of Rs 693.85 so far.

