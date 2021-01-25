Aster DM Healthcare acquires 16% in Alfaone Medicals

Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a share subscription agreement to invest in 15.98% of equity share capital of Alfaone Medicals for a cash consideration of Rs 22.85 lakh.
Aster DM Healthcare plans to engage in consumer healthcare and wellness business in India. The deal is expected to be completed by 31 January 2021. Alfaone Medicals was incorporated on 3 December 2020. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 January 2021.
Aster DM Healthcare's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 42.25 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 6.87 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter grew by 8.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,267.71 crore.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare fell 0.72% to Rs 159. Aster DM Healthcare operates in various segments of the healthcare industry, which include hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies, and provides healthcare services to patients across economic segments in various gulf corporation council (GCC) states through its various brands, such as Aster, Medcare and Access.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU