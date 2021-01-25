Atul spurts on buyback plan

Atul rose 1.27% to Rs 6585 after the chemicals maker said its board will consider share buyback on Friday, 29 January 2021.

The company will announce its Q3 December 2020 results on the same day. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 16.6% to Rs 175.06 crore on a 4.1% decline in net sales to Rs 1002.29 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Atul is an integrated chemical company. The company operates through two segments: life science chemicals, and performance and other chemicals.

