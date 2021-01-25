Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 5.97 points or 0.08% at 7053.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 5.95%), Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 4.47%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 2.55%),Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 2.35%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HDFC Bank Ltd (up 1.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 1.64%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 1.49%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 1.33%), and Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 1.32%).

On the other hand, RBL Bank Ltd (down 5.77%), Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (down 5.48%), and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.94%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 353.24 or 0.72% at 48525.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.35 points or 0.37% at 14318.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 345.85 points or 1.88% at 18076.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 114.02 points or 1.84% at 6090.68.

On BSE,736 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

