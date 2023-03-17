Aster DM Healthcare board appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

Aster DM Healthcare announced that its board approved the appointment of Nitish Shetty as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 16 March 2023.

Dr. Nitish Shetty who has been in leadership positions across various healthcare organizations, joined Aster as CEO of Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru in 2014 . He was later promoted as the Regional Director, Aster Hospitals (Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster) & Aster Labs. Based on the recommendations of the NRC and the board, he is now being elevated to the role of CEO of Aster DM Healthcare - India.

Dr. Nitish Shetty is an M.D in Hospital Administration from KMC Manipal and MBBS from M.R Medical College.

Aster DM Healthcare operates in various segments of the healthcare industry, which include hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies, and provides healthcare services to patients across economic segments in various gulf corporation council (GCC) states through its various brands, such as Aster, Medcare and Access.

Aster DM Healthcare's consolidated net profit declined 6% to Rs 139.39 crore despite a 20.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,192.14 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was up 0.41% to Rs 231.60 on the BSE.

