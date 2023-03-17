Jubilant Pharmova Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Mirza International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2023.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd surged 9.60% to Rs 304.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15563 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd spiked 7.79% to Rs 253.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47851 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd soared 7.71% to Rs 523.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6926 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd added 6.92% to Rs 871.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85927 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd jumped 6.26% to Rs 272.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

