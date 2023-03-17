Onward Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup, P B A Infrastructure Ltd, Morarjee Textiles Ltd and Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2023.

Onward Technologies Ltd soared 17.47% to Rs 320.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 996 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 9.88% to Rs 139. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1017 shares in the past one month.

P B A Infrastructure Ltd surged 8.79% to Rs 9.28. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4988 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd jumped 8.29% to Rs 18.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3928 shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd added 8.15% to Rs 22.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3148 shares in the past one month.

