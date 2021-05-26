AstraZeneca Pharma gains after Q4 PAT soars 185% to Rs 27 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 1.46% to Rs 3,918.85 after the company's net profit surged 184.95% to Rs 27.27 crore on 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 210.25 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax soared 175.67% to Rs 36.83 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 13.36 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 result was declared after market hours yesterday, 25 May 2021.

During the financial year, AstraZeneca Pharma India's net profit jumped 29.19% to Rs 93.30 crore on 2.19% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 813.56 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is a listed subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK. The company has an innovative portfolio in crucial areas of healthcare including cardiovascular, renal & metabolic diseases, oncology and respiratory.

