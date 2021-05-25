Alkem Lab Q4 PAT rises 27% YoY

On a consolidated basis, Alkem Laboratories reported 27.1% increase in net profit to Rs 240 crore on 7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2192.2 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company's India sales were at Rs 1473.2 crore (up 17.1% YoY) while International sales were at Rs 690.7 crore (down 8.2% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

EBITDA declined 3.9% YoY to Rs 291.1 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin was at 13.3% as on 31 March 2021 as against 14.8% as on 31 March 2020.

R&D expenses for the quarter was Rs 140.8 crore, or 6.4% of total revenue from operations compared to Rs 125.3 crore in Q4FY20 at 6.1% of total revenue from operations.

During the quarter, the company filed 4 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the US FDA and received 10 approvals (including 3 tentative approvals).

Profit before tax increased 9.7% to Rs 258.20 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company reported 40.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,585 crore on 6.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,865 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has approved recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Sandeep Singh, managing director, Alkem, said, "FY21 was an unprecedented year marked by disruptions and restrictions due to COVID pandemic.

Given the challenging backdrop, we performed well in FY21 with about 6% YoY revenue growth, more than 400bps improvement in EBITDA margin and about 40% growth in net profit. We also ended the year with a healthy balance sheet with net cash of more than Rs 500 crore."

Alkem is a pharmaceutical company with global operations. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets.

The scrip fell 3% to currently trade at Rs 2908.90 on the BSE.

