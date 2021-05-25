Emami records PAT of Rs 88 crore in Q4 FY21

On a consolidated basis, Emami's net profit surged 275.56% to Rs 87.73 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 23.36 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales increased 39.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,289.1 crore during the quarter.

Building on improved demand scenario coupled with increased focus on healthcare and hygiene products, the company delivered broad based growth across brands, channels and businesses in Q4FY21. The quarter witnessed strong growth all around, with 44% growth in Domestic business and 28% growth in International Business. Further, all major brands grew handsomely by more than 30% during the quarter.

Both the urban and rural markets performed well during the quarter and the Retail channel also picked up momentum. While Modern trade grew by 46%, ecommerce continued its robust run growing by 3x. In Q4FY21, ecommerce business increased its contribution by 200 bps to approximately 4% of domestic revenues.

During the quarter, input cost pressure increased due to inflation in key commodities which led to a gross margin decline of 250 bps.

EBIDTA grew by 65.2% to Rs 162.8 crore and EBIDTA margins improved by 380 bps to 22.3% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 121.62 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 17.95 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company recorded 50.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 454.71 crore on 9.3% rise in net sales to Rs 2,854.26 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami, said: "During the quarter, we invested in brand building, resulting in 37% growth in our ad spends, which is in line with our sales growth. With our focus on digitization and evolved business strategies, we are confident of continuing the growth momentum in the long run despite the 2nd wave of COVID-19."

Emami is an FMCG company engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products.

The scrip fell 2.30% to end at Rs 499.75 on Tuesday.

