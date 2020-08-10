AstraZeneca Pharma Q1 PAT slips 13% to Rs 19 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma India posted a 13.39% fall in net profit to Rs 18.63 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 21.51 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 193.57 crore in Q1 June 2020, falling 5.3% from Rs 204.56 crore in Q1 June 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 10 August 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 June 2020 came at Rs 26.38 crore, falling 21.54% year on year. Total tax expenses fell 36% to Rs 7.74 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were up 1.55% at Rs 3383.35 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 3315.25 to Rs 3480 so far during the day.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease.

