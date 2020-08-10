Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 37.17 points or 0.59% at 6259.7 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 2.44%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.37%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.93%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.77%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.72%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.48%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.29%), and Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.7%), and Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.51%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 226.17 or 0.59% at 38266.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.75 points or 0.78% at 11301.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.6 points or 1.48% at 13871.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.57 points or 1.15% at 4723.23.

On BSE,1719 shares were trading in green, 909 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

