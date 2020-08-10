JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Saksoft standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ipca Lab spurts after Q1 PAT soars 244%

Capital Market 

Ipca Laboratories rallied 8.30% to Rs 2,118 after consolidated net profit surged 244% to Rs 445.68 crore on 42.31% jump in net sales to Rs 1,534.40 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 227.11% to Rs 545.57 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 166.78 crore in Q1 June 2019. Tax expense for the quarter jumped 167% to Rs 99.89 crore as against Rs 37.35 crore paid in Q1 June 2019.

Revenue from formulations business jumped 37% to Rs 953.05 crore and revenue from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) business spurted 72% to Rs 513.29 crore during the quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA (before forex) spurted 183% to Rs 594.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The Q1 result was declared during market hours today, 10 August 2020.

IPCA Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU