Ipca Lab spurts after Q1 PAT soars 244%

Ipca Laboratories rallied 8.30% to Rs 2,118 after consolidated net profit surged 244% to Rs 445.68 crore on 42.31% jump in net sales to Rs 1,534.40 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 227.11% to Rs 545.57 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 166.78 crore in Q1 June 2019. Tax expense for the quarter jumped 167% to Rs 99.89 crore as against Rs 37.35 crore paid in Q1 June 2019.

Revenue from formulations business jumped 37% to Rs 953.05 crore and revenue from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) business spurted 72% to Rs 513.29 crore during the quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA (before forex) spurted 183% to Rs 594.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The Q1 result was declared during market hours today, 10 August 2020.

IPCA Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

