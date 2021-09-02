Atal Pension Yojana Adds More Than 28 Lakh Subscribers In First Five Months Of Current Fiscal

Under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a guaranteed pension scheme of Government of India and administered by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), more than 28 lakh new APY accounts have been opened during current FY 2021-22. Overall, enrolments under APY has crossed 3.30 crore as on 25th August 2021.

Out of the total enrolments under APY as on 25th August 2021, nearly 78% subscribers have opted for Rs 1,000 pension plan while around 14% for Rs 5,000 pension plan. Further, around 44% are female subscribers and also around 44% subscribers getting enrolled are very young and belong to the age-group of 18-25 years.

