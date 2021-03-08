Atul Auto launches new RIK CNG Passenger for the Gujarat market

Atul Auto announced the launch of the new RIK CNG Passenger for the Gujarat market. RIK platform was conceived after an extensive research keeping in mind the customer requirements both for the domestic and International markets. Atul RIK will be available in 3 fuel variants - CNG, LPG & Petrol.

The new Atul RIK CNG combines both Style and Economics. It comes with features like International styled beige dashboard, semi digital Instrument cluster, step less entry, and first ever L.

E. D tail lamps. When it comes to (RoI) Return on Investment, company has taken care of RIK customers by offering Atulya Vishwas scheme which makes it the most attractive value creator in its space. In addition to Atulya Vishwas, the RIK CNG/LPG variant comes with a 36 months (unlimited km) super warranty. RIK Platform.

Post April 2021, the company shall start supplies of RIK -PAN India and in the international markets.

