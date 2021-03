Mastek allots 1.40 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Mastek has allotted 140,314 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each (Face Value) on 06 March 2021 to the eligible Employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Resultantly, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased to 2,52,32,889 Equity Shares amounting in aggregate to Rs. 12,61,64,445 /-.

