Adani Green commissions 100 MW wind power plant in Kutch

Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three (AWEKTL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, commissioned a 100 MW Wind Power Plant in Kutch (Gujarat) 5 months ahead of its schedule. This is the 5th project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months.
The plant has Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs. 2.82/kwh.
With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW.
AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,815 MW including 11,470 MW that have been awarded and are different stages of implementation. With this project the company has added total renewable capacity of 800 MW since the last 12 months the company has added despite the challenges of the COVID19 outbreak.
