Atul Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.25% to Rs 25.83 crore

Net loss of Atul Auto reported to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.25% to Rs 25.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 145.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.25.83145.54-27.9512.51-7.2118.98-8.8317.41-6.3511.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)