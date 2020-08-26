Atul Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Atul consolidated net profit rises 26.61% in the March 2020 quarter
Atul Q1 PAT drops 21% to Rs 118 cr
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Atul Auto consolidated net profit declines 68.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Atul Auto standalone net profit declines 68.08% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 82.25% to Rs 25.83 croreNet loss of Atul Auto reported to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.25% to Rs 25.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 145.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.83145.54 -82 OPM %-27.9512.51 -PBDT-7.2118.98 PL PBT-8.8317.41 PL NP-6.3511.61 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU