KDDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
CEAT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 65.34% to Rs 52.99 croreNet loss of KDDL reported to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.34% to Rs 52.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 152.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.99152.87 -65 OPM %-12.1911.72 -PBDT-8.0112.37 PL PBT-20.281.51 PL NP-12.760.26 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU