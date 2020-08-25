Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 18.02% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.07% to Rs 10.55 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 18.02% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.07% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.5522.97 -54 OPM %5.3114.41 -PBDT3.574.58 -22 PBT2.493.58 -30 NP2.322.83 -18
