AU Bank enters into agreement with Care Health

AU Small Finance Bank entered into agreement with Care Health Insurance Company for health insurance products as Corporate Agent.
The Bank has been issued certificate of registration CA0515 under Registration of Corporate Agents - Regulations, 2015 by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Bank has entered into agreement with Care Health Insurance Company (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance Company) for health insurance products, AU Small Finance Bank said.
This tie up shall be mutually beneficial for Care Health Insurance Company and AU Small Finance Bank in terms of business, market penetration and reach.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 November 2020. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank rose 0.28% to settle at Rs 771.80 yesterday.
AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank which transited from an Asset Financing NBFC to an SFB; started in 1996; commenced banking operations in 19 April 2017.
