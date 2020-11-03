Godrej Properties Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2020.

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 9.07% to Rs 1036 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53432 shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd crashed 5.91% to Rs 418.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 190. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23344 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup fell 5.82% to Rs 1004.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd pared 4.83% to Rs 3.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

