AU Small Finance Bank allots 41,085 equity shares under ESOP

AU Small Finance Bank has allotted 41,085 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each) on 25 August, 2020 pursuant to exercise of equivalent number of Employee Stock Options.

The paid-up equity share capital of the Bank has increased from Rs. 306,45,86,770 consisting of 30,64,58,677 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 306,49,97,620 consisting of 30,64,99,762 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)