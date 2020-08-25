Lupin allots 13,316 equity shares under ESOP

-
-
Lupin has allotted 13316 fully paid-up equity shares of s 2/- each.
These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.
In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to s 90,63,08,072 consisting 45,31,54,036 equity shares of s 2/- each.
