Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation appoints director

At meeting held on 24 August 2020

The Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation at its meeting held on 24 August 2020 has appointed Sangita Reddy (DIN - 00006285) as an Additional Director of the Company. The Board has also appointed Priya Ranjan (ACS - 13826) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer designated as "Associate Vice President - Corporate Affairs & Legal".

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 11:09 IST

