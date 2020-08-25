Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Inox Wind appoints director
No unnecessary action against independent dirs without strong evidence of wrong doing: MCA
Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India appoints director
Independent dir kingpin of corp governance; can't remain in 'cosy club': Srinivas
Board of La Opala RG accepts resignation of director
-
At meeting held on 24 August 2020The Board of Indraprastha Medical Corporation at its meeting held on 24 August 2020 has appointed Sangita Reddy (DIN - 00006285) as an Additional Director of the Company. The Board has also appointed Priya Ranjan (ACS - 13826) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer designated as "Associate Vice President - Corporate Affairs & Legal".
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU