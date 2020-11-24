AU Small Finance Bank gains on offloading 4.46% in Aavas Financiers

AU Small Finance Bank rose 1.51% to Rs 882.35 after the bank said it sold 35 lakh equity shares, or 4.46% stake, held in Aavas Financiers on 23 November 2020.Post sale, AU Small Finance Bank's current shareholding stands at 3,383 equity shares in Aavas Financiers. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 23 November 2020.
As of 30 September 2020, AU Small Finance Bank held 4.57% stake in Aavas Financiers. Shares of Aavas Financiers gained 1.13% to Rs 1,544.35 on BSE.
AU Small Finance Bank's standalone net profit soared 87.2% to Rs 321.88 crore on a 26.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,498.15 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
AU Small Finance Bank operates as a commercial bank. The bank offers financial products and services such as savings and current accounts, term deposits, debit cards, insurance, government banking, retail loans, and microfinance lending.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU