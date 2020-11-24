Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 244.43 points or 1.11% at 22330.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 7.97%), Tanla Plotforms Ltd (up 5%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.17%),Mindtree Ltd (up 3.81%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.17%), CESC Ventures Ltd (up 1.96%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.94%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.86%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 1.82%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 3.67%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 0.72%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.06 or 0.78% at 44419.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.95 points or 0.68% at 13014.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.6 points or 0.77% at 16530.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.43 points or 0.56% at 5609.06.

On BSE,1301 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)