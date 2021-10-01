AU Small Finance Bank Ltd continues to gain

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1170.85, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.64% in last one year as compared to a 51.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1170.85, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17474.7. The Sensex is at 58607.13, down 0.88%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37425.1, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1172, up 0.27% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 74.64% in last one year as compared to a 51.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 31.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

