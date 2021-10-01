Dynemic Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GTPL Hathway Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd and Meghmani Finechem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2021.

Dynemic Products Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 644.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5233 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd soared 16.97% to Rs 298.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15760 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd surged 16.41% to Rs 83. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5110 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd advanced 12.29% to Rs 252.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52550 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 857.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42869 shares in the past one month.

