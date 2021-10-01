Ashok Leyland auto sales rise 14% YoY in September'21

Ashok Leyland's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 14% to 9,533 units in September 2021 from 8,332 units in September 2020.

The company's CV sales have increased by 2% from 9,360 units sold in August 2021.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 39% to 5,060 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined by 5% to 4,473 units in September 2021 over September 2020.

In the domestic market, the company's sold 8,787 units of commercial vehicles in September 2021, which is higher by 12% as compared with 7,835 units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 273.86 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 409.08 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 171.5% YoY to Rs 4070.34 crore.

The scrip shed 1.31% to currently trade at Rs 132.10 on the BSE.

