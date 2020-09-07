Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 55.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.20% to Rs 76.02 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 55.11% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.20% to Rs 76.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.76.02117.3221.5720.5713.6320.633.2211.114.179.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)