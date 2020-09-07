JUST IN
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 55.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.20% to Rs 76.02 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 55.11% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.20% to Rs 76.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 117.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales76.02117.32 -35 OPM %21.5720.57 -PBDT13.6320.63 -34 PBT3.2211.11 -71 NP4.179.29 -55

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 13:42 IST

