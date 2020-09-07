Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.05% to Rs 37.23 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 16.51% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.05% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.2376.05 -51 OPM %21.1111.37 -PBDT5.085.93 -14 PBT1.392.24 -38 NP1.271.09 17
