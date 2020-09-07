Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.05% to Rs 37.23 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 16.51% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.05% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.37.2376.0521.1111.375.085.931.392.241.271.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)