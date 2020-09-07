Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Solitaire Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Robots partners with Phillips Machine Tools India to provide the best CNC Machine Tool automation solutions to Indian manufacturers
Loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 1.46-crore assets of HP firm, promoters
Gujarat-based Macpower unveils indigenous hot air seam sealing machine for PPE kits
IFB Inds. slips after dismal Q4 numbers
-
Sales decline 41.88% to Rs 2.29 croreNet profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.88% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.293.94 -42 OPM %20.0920.56 -PBDT0.460.80 -43 PBT0.120.50 -76 NP0.060.39 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU