JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HDFC disburses subsidy over Rs 4700 cr under PMAY Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme
Business Standard

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.88% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.88% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.293.94 -42 OPM %20.0920.56 -PBDT0.460.80 -43 PBT0.120.50 -76 NP0.060.39 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 10:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU