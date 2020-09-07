Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.88% to Rs 2.29 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.88% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.293.9420.0920.560.460.800.120.500.060.39

