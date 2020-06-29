Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.01% to Rs 3.97 croreNet Loss of Phyto Chem (India) reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.01% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.36% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 44.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.9712.41 -68 44.2259.11 -25 OPM %8.06-1.93 -4.364.11 - PBDT-0.300.01 PL 0.841.31 -36 PBT-0.40-0.09 -344 0.430.91 -53 NP-0.14-0.04 -250 0.450.73 -38
