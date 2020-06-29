BNR Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.49 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Classic Filament reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of BNR Udyog reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 0.810.88 -8 OPM %-71.43-66.67 --53.09-40.91 - PBDT-0.13-0.08 -63 -0.35-0.26 -35 PBT-0.15-0.10 -50 -0.41-0.41 0 NP-0.15-0.10 -50 -0.24-0.41 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU