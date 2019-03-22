Aurionpro wins order from leading bank in Singapore

-
Aurionpro Solutions announced that its subsidiary in Singapore has won a prestigious project, in Banking and Fintech space, from one of the largest banks in Singapore, having significant operations in Southeast Asia including in key markets of Malaysia and China.
lntegro Technologies (a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd) has been awarded a contract by the said bank for the extension of REACH CUMS platform, its Loan Origination System Product Suite, to its network across more than 10 countries including Malaysia and China. The Order is valued in excess of Rs 20 crore, the implementation will be completed in various milestones upto February 2020.
