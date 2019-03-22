JUST IN
Board of Kreon Finnancial Services approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 22 March 2019

The Board of Kreon Finnancial Services approved the appointment of Henna Jain as the Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company. The Appointment is subject to Approval from Reserve Bank of India- being the Regulatory Authority and other statutory authorities if any. The Board has taken on record the resignation of Bharat Jain Tatia .

