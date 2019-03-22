Canara Bank launches issue of Foreign Currency Bonds under MTN programme

launched a issuance of 5 year Senior Unsecured Bonds (Medium Term Notes) to the extent of USD 400 million under (MTN) Programme, through its branch on 21 March 2019 value date 28 March 2019 maturing on 28 March 2024.

It is priced at 5 year plus 170 bps carrying a of 3.875% fixed payable half yearly.

The Bonds will be listed in and the funds raised will be utilized for deploying in long term assets by the Bank's foreign branches.

