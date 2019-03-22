USFDA inspects Cadila Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Technology Centre at Ahmedabad

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Cadila Healthcare announced that the USFDA inspected the Pharmaceutical Technology Centre (PTC), the company's state-ofthe-art R&D facility located at Ahmedabad, dedicated to new product development of various niche dosage forms including solid oral, parenteral, pulmonary, oncology, ointment & creams and transdermal, from 18 March to 22 March 2019.

