Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 715.3, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% rally in and a 4.74% fall in the Pharma index.

Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 715.3, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10713.25. The Sensex is at 35736.35, up 0.67%. Ltd has eased around 7.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8573.95, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 720.35, up 0.12% on the day. jumped 24.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 30.53 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)