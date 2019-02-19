Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.25, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% jump in and a 25.73% jump in the Auto.

Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.25, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 10696.75. The Sensex is at 35717.53, up 0.62%. Ltd has slipped around 8.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8067.7, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 176.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.45, up 1.63% on the day. is down 55.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% jump in NIFTY and a 25.73% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 19.31 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)