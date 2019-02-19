JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Ansal Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Kanani Industries Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Mangalam Timber Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2019.

Kanani Industries Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Mangalam Timber Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2019.

Ansal Housing Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 12.85 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25636 shares in the past one month.

Kanani Industries Ltd surged 19.70% to Rs 4.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 466 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd soared 18.69% to Rs 152.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19365 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd added 15.63% to Rs 39.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1247 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Timber Products Ltd advanced 15.43% to Rs 17.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3480 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements